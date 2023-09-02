Is a suntan just as bad as a sunburn? Isn’t it good to get some Vitamin D from sun exposure?

How bad is a suntan, really? And how do UV rays affect your skin? Although rates of indoor tanning have been dropping in the United States, many people still try to get a tan outdoors.

According to a National Cancer Institute analysis of data from the 2020 National Health Interview Survey, about 39 per cent of women and 29 per cent of men in the United States had intentionally sought an outdoor tan in the past year.

Yet while bronzed skin may not hurt or peel like a sunburn, it still is not safe, experts say. “If your skin could talk, it would say, ‘Ouch!’ when you get a tan,” Dr Maral Skelsey, a dermatologist at Georgetown University, said.

In fact, she said, skin bronzes precisely because it has been injured – the extra pigmentation is the skin’s attempt to protect itself from further damage.