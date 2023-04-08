Meniscus tear, ACL rupture: How to decide if you should undergo surgery or physical therapy

Growing up as a competitive soccer, basketball and volleyball player, Lindsey Plass was familiar with minor injuries, aches and pains. But it wasn’t until she was 26, after getting into running, that she received a diagnosis of femoroacetabular impingement syndrome (FAI), a common hip condition that develops in puberty but may not cause pain until later in life.

As a physical therapist, Dr Plass wanted to explore all treatment options, and met with a surgeon who recommended a hip arthroscopy. “He told me I wouldn’t be able to get back to marathons if I didn’t have the procedure,” she said.

However, Dr Plass knew there was uncertainty around which patients benefit from the surgery. After consulting with a colleague, she decided to take some time off from running and go through a targeted physical therapy programme to strengthen her hip. She slowly eased back into the sport, eventually returning to marathons as well as triathlons to give her body some variety.

Orthopedic surgery has revolutionised the treatment of many common injuries and offers incredible, even life-changing, benefits. But some experts worry that many popular procedures are overprescribed — and even ineffective — when simple physical therapy might actually be the best solution.

“Once you’ve figured out that a condition isn’t serious and in immediate need of attention, your first line of action should be PT,” said Dr David M Matusz, a spinal surgeon at NY Orthopedics in Manhattan. “It’s going to work for most cases.”

Deciding to start with physical therapy or with surgery requires an informed approach, and patients must be armed with the right facts to make the best choice. Here’s what to consider if you’re facing this predicament.

OPTING FOR SURGERY OR PT

According to some experts, there has been a decades-long history of healthcare providers choosing a “surgery first” approach, particularly for common spinal surgeries to relieve back pain, meniscus repairs and certain hip surgeries.

“This is the ‘find it, fix it', or biomedical model, of pain,” said Chris Johnson, a physical therapist in Seattle. This model suggests that pain is primarily a physical phenomenon caused by tissue damage or dysfunction, which can be identified and resolved through surgical repair.

In addition, many providers have a financial incentive from insurance companies to recommend surgery. Some 750,000 Americans undergo a surgical treatment for simple meniscus tears each year, at a cumulative cost of about US$3 billion. Yet in 2017, an international panel recommended against the procedure.

“Our healthcare system isn’t always focused on a proactive approach like PT,” said Dr Johnson. “If you’re working within that system, it can be challenging.”

What’s more, in the United States, operations sometimes roll out to the general population before the clinical trials on them are complete; unlike pharmaceutical drugs, operations are neither approved nor regulated by any state or federal agency. It can take a decade or longer for US research on the surgery’s effectiveness to catch up.