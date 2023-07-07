Tai chi is a good workout for the brain and body – here's how to get started

HOW DO YOU GET STARTED?

The name tai chi refers to both the physical practise and the underlying philosophy of yin and yang – that there’s no good without bad, no dark without light, Chock said.

There are several styles – including Yang, Chen and Sun – named after prominent teachers or founders. “Although there are differences, there are many more commonalities,” Dr Wayne said, and no scientific evidence that any one is superior. For beginners, Chock recommends the Yang style; it’s the most popular, so you’ll have many classes from which to choose.

No standardised certification exists for instructors, so Dr Wayne suggests searching online for schools and classes. If you’re interested in understanding the philosophy, seek out those who’ve studied it in-depth rather than classes solely emphasising fitness.

Visit at least two classes to make sure you’re comfortable with the space, teaching style and your classmates. “Tai chi is experiential; you have to go and try it and feel it,” Ms. Chock said.

Some schools are pricey – perhaps US$25 (S$34) and up per class – but others offer lower or sliding-scale fees, and you might find free classes through park districts or community organisations. You can also learn online, and some instructors who are also health care providers have virtual courses for people with arthritis and other health conditions, Dr Sammut said.

Beginner classes include foundational exercises, slowly introducing concepts and principles before moving into simple choreography so you won’t feel overwhelmed by complicated steps. It also helps to see the names of tai chi movements (often references to Chinese literature) as tools that aid visualisation, Chock said. For example, if you are doing The White Crane Spreads Its Wings, you can “actually imagine a crane spreading its wings”.

Despite the martial arts foundation, you likely won’t fight. Advanced students may spar against partners but most classes teach movements for individuals. Here are four appropriate for beginners.

QI POURING

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart. Bend your knees gently, pick up your left foot and take a large step to the left. Centre your body weight. Begin rocking back and forth by lifting your heels, then your toes, then your heels again.

Each time you come forward onto your toes, bring your arms up to chest height with your palms down and your wrists soft. As you rock back on your heels, bring your arms back down to your sides, palms facing back.

RAISING THE POWER

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, then pick up your left foot and take a large step to the left. Bend your knees into a slight mini-squat as you raise your arms up in front of you, keeping your wrists and hands relaxed. Then press your hands back down as you gradually straighten your legs.

WAVE HANDS LIKE CLOUDS

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, then gently bend your knees as you pick up your left foot and take a large step to the left. Straighten your knees, and as you do, lift your arms to chest height, palms facing down and hands and wrists loose and relaxed. Calmly bend your knees back down into a mini-squat, arms in front of you. Turn at your waist so your stomach and chest face right; as you do, shift your weight onto your right leg and brush your right hand up and across, in front of your face, palm facing inward. Once your hand crosses your midline, lower your arm back down.

Repeat in the other direction, turning your torso to the left, shifting your weight onto your left leg, and brushing your left hand up and in front of your face and then back down.

WASHING YOURSELF WITH QI FROM THE HEAVENS

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, then lift your left foot to take a large step to that side. Slowly lift your arms up to your sides and then overhead. Circle your hands, palms down, in front of your face and toward the floor. Visualise rejuvenating energy flowing through your body, anchoring you to the ground.

By Cindy Kuzma © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.