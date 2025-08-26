Teens behaving badly? What literally goes on in their brains when they drink, skip meals or sleep less

Every generation has something to say about the one before. If you're talking about teenagers, well, there's plenty for fodder in the news. From extreme bullying to thoughtless antics such as flipping a signboard, and putting a drunk juice bottle back on a supermarket shelf during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's enough for you to exclaim: Just what were these kids thinking?

There was probably not much thinking involved because when it comes to the teenage brain, it isn’t quite fully developed yet – and it won’t be until age 25 or so. Because of that, good judgment isn’t something teens can excel in at the moment, according to Stanford Medicine.

While adults like yourself respond to situations using your prefrontal cortex (the brain’s CEO or rational part), the teenager tends to use his amygdala (the emotional part) instead.

And it’s not like there’s a 10 Year Series on making good judgement that teenagers can use to hone their thinking; that comes from life’s experiences, guidance and the skills they pick up along the way.