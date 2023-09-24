Parenting tips: How to care for your kid’s teeth from that moment that first tooth emerges

Here’s what parents need to know about caring for children’s teeth.

START EARLY

Parents may not see a baby’s first tooth until months after birth, but teeth start developing in utero, said Dr Erin Issac, a paediatric dentist in Pittsburgh. Some research suggests that Vitamin D deficiencies during pregnancy increase the risk that children will develop cavities down the road, so it’s important that pregnant women get the recommended 600 IU of Vitamin D per day, she said.

You can start getting your baby used to oral hygiene by wiping down their gums with a damp washcloth twice a day, even before the first teeth arise, said Dr Jonelle Anamelechi, a paediatric dentist in Washington, DC. “The earlier we’re inside that kid’s mouth, the more likely they are to take it as a part of their routine,” she said.

Once that first tooth appears, gently brush it twice a day with a small toothbrush and a rice-grain-sized amount of fluoride toothpaste, Dr Yip said. Doing so keeps the teeth healthy – milk can wreak havoc on them. Some parents are nervous about using fluoride toothpaste with young kids, she said, but it’s safe as long as kids don’t swallow more than that tiny amount each time. Still, non-fluoride options are also available.

As soon as teeth appear that are close together, floss between them using disposable flossers, Dr Issac said. Once your child is adept at spitting, you can switch to a pea-sized amount of toothpaste, Dr Anamelechi said, and have them start using a fluoride rinse once a day, too.

As for when to start letting kids brush their own teeth, experts had different opinions. Dr Yip said they are often ready once they can tie their own shoes, at around the age of 7 or 8, but Dr Anamelechi recommended that parents keep brushing their children’s teeth – at least at night – until the age of 10.