Are you at risk of testicular cancer? A doctor explains the red flags to look out for

Here's a question for men: Other than the annual digital rectal examination for prostate cancer by your doctor, which we assume you have been diligently doing, when was the last time you’ve really examined things down there? And, yes, by that, we mean your testicles.

Like women, who should be performing monthly breast self-examinations for breast lumps, men should also be conducting monthly self-examinations for lumps in the testicles, according to Dr Chong Weiliang, an associate consultant with Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Urology.

This is particularly important if you have a high risk of testicular cancer, he said.

“During this self-check, each testis should be examined for unusual lumps. If any is present, medical attention should be sought and appropriate tests ordered,” he explained.