The usual stress or something more? When to consider therapy – and what it’s really like

So, you think you may need therapy – or maybe you aren’t sure. After all, most of your days are what many Singaporeans would call “normal lor”.

But there are times when you boil with internalised rage, like when someone blocks you on the escalator, or blasts loud videos on the handphone. At home, you’re this close to doing something to get back at your noisy upstairs neighbour and those darn pickleball players.

Then, there are the big stressors, like the hoops you have to jump through to get your kid into the school of choice. Also coming right at you are the logistics of juggling your elderly parents’ medical appointments and your work commitments. Or perhaps things haven’t been all rosy between you and your partner.

Taken altogether, it’s enough to make even the most optimistic of us feel like everything is crashing down. But, you also wonder: Isn’t that part and parcel of life? Isn’t everyone around you dealing with problems like you are? When should you seek therapy?