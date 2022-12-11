Tiger Woods suffers from plantar fasciitis. Here’s what to know about this common foot condition

“No one is safe from plantar fasciitis,” said Dr Amiethab Aiyer, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Johns Hopkins Medicine. And if you’ve had plantar fasciitis before, you’re more likely to develop the condition again in the future, he said. But there are ways to reduce your risk.

If you’re increasing your level of exercise, build up gradually, and incorporate rest and stretching into your routine, especially stretching your hamstrings, calves and feet, Dr Walton said. Even stretching your calf over a stair at work or home can help add flexibility, Dr Pandya said.

Be sure to wear supportive, sturdy shoes – and if you walk a lot throughout the day, try to not wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row, Dr Tan said. If you have to wear a certain kind of shoe for work or school, change it up each day by adding a different insole to cushion your foot and avoid repeatedly straining it in the same way, she suggested.

You’ll want to dedicate your workout shoes to only exercise, and replace them before they get run down. For runners, that means getting a new pair after six months or 300 miles of running, Dr Pandya said.