A time-saving 19-minute HIIT workout for beginners

To achieve true high intensity, however, you have to work hard. You must get your heart rate above 80 per cent of your absolute maximum before letting it barely recover, and then doing it all over again. “Make your intensity hard enough that you can’t hold a conversation, then recover and begin again,” said Danyele Wilson, a trainer and coach for the fitness app EvolveYou.

“That’s key, and what sets HIIT apart from other workouts,” said Wilson. “Holding a plank for a minute isn’t going to get your heart rate there, for instance. You need to feel like you couldn’t go all out with this movement for more than eight to 10 seconds at a time.”

When added to a regimen of standard cardio exercise and strength training, HIIT can boost your overall fitness, improve health metrics, increase your calorie burn rate and lead to better performance in competitive sports. Here’s how to reap those benefits.

WHY HIIT?

The chief argument for a HIIT workout is its potential to produce cardiovascular fitness gains in a short amount of time.

A 2019 review of research studying the health benefits of HIIT found that it was a more efficient approach to aerobic training, compared to steady-state cardio exercise – which keeps your heart rate in the same general range for an extended period.

A small 2020 study of sedentary men between the ages of 43 and 73 found that performing HIIT over just six weeks significantly decreased their high blood pressure.

In addition to improving heart health, many people choose HIIT as a means to lose weight, Cedric Bryant, president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise, said. “You’re getting a higher average calorie burn from HIIT than a steady-state session for the same amount of time.”

And while this may be true, the best reason to incorporate HIIT into your exercise routine, according to Wilson, is to improve performance, whether you’re a competitive athlete or not. Performance, she explained, means training your whole body to move efficiently and with more agility.

“It’s improving your capacity to move well in different directions,” she said. “That can mean anything from LeBron James on the basketball court to an elderly man preventing himself from falling after tripping. It’s about quality of life.”