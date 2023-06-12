Can tongue scraping really help prevent bad breath and bacteria buildup in my mouth?

You may have heard that tongue scraping is good for your oral health and can prevent bad breath. Is that true? And why?

Tongue scraping involves using a tool to remove a white or yellowish coating that sometimes forms on the tongue. This is the result of buildup from food debris, dead skin cells and bacteria, said Dr Martinna Bertolini, an assistant professor of dental medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.

“The tongue is the only tissue in the entire body that has papillae,” Dr Bertolini said, which are tiny bumps that help your tongue grip food as you eat and that sometimes contain taste buds. These papillae, as well as the grooves some people have in their tongues, create little pockets where buildup can accumulate.

Tongue scrapers are designed to scrape off that discoloured, often smelly, coating. Typically made of stainless steel, silicone or plastic, they come in a few styles. They usually involve gripping one end of the tool while you press the other end down your tongue as you scrape.