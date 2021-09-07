Chipped, cracked teeth: How to ease the pain and why braces could help

When it comes to teeth, we want them whiter, straighter and without cavities, please.

But not many would think about taking steps to prevent chips and cracks, which probably explains the times we’ve resorted to tearing open potato chip packets with our teeth without a second thought. Or chomping down on hard shells with our molars during a crab feast.

Sometimes, an unfortunate fall or impact from playing sports can also lead to these dental misadventures, as can bruxism or teeth grinding during sleep.