Expert advice: Top tips for relieving dry skin from a dermatologist

As we plunge into holiday travel, many people are bracing for the itchiness, flakiness and dryness that can plague skin that comes winter. Dr. A. Yasmine Kirkorian, chief of dermatology at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, knows how tricky it can be to keep skin moisturized. Here’s what she does.

SHE STEERS CLEAR OF FRAGRANCES

Scented products are a common culprit of allergic contact dermatitis, an itchy rash that can occur when your skin touches substances that can cause reactions. Because this condition can dry out the skin, it’s important to avoid products that could further aggravate things when the air is drier.

SHE PROTECTS HER HANDS

Dr. Kirkorian bikes to work year-round, so she wears gloves in the colder months to prevent chapping. She also avoids washing her hands with harsh soaps and often moisturizes them after washing.

SHE AVOIDS OVER-LATHERING IN THE SHOWER AND WASHES HER HAIR UPSIDE DOWN

Dr. Kirkorian said most people use too much soap all over when they bathe. She focuses her lathering on “the stink zones” — the underarms, groin and feet.

And when residue from shampoo drips onto your neck and back, it can lead to dry skin and rashes if you have sensitive skin. So she flips her head upside down when washing and conditioning her hair.

SHE REDUCES ABRASION

Scrubbing with loofas, sponges or washcloths creates friction that can remove healthy oils that keep the skin moist. Dr. Kirkorian uses just her hands when washing up, and when she gets out of the shower, she gently pats dry with a towel.

SHE USES MOISTURIZER — AND LOTS OF IT

After bathing, she slathers her body in a generous layer of moisturizer — “the thicker the better,” she said. She opts for fragrance-free ointments, and looks for products that absorb quickly into the skin.

By Dani Blum 2022 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.