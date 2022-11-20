Trampoline workouts are fun and let you bounce your way to better health

Another small study, published in 2011, suggested that jumping on a mini trampoline can specifically improve dynamic balance, the type of balance required when you’re walking, climbing stairs or standing in place. In older people, improving dynamic balance can lower the risk of falls.

Dr Porcari said even a simple routine for five or 10 minutes, three days a week, alternating between jumping on one foot and two feet can help improve balance. “Because of the relatively high intensity of trampoline exercise you can get away with fewer minutes,” than, say, on the elliptical or treadmill, he said.

SUPPORT YOUR PELVIC FLOOR

Trampolining may offer unique benefits for older women in particular, who are at higher risk of developing conditions like osteoporosis and urinary incontinence than men.

About 70 per cent of American women over the age of 60 suffer from some form of urinary incontinence. The largest segment, about 53.1 per cent of women in this age group in a recent study, experience involuntary loss of urine caused by physical activity (or laughing, sneezing and coughing) that increases abdominal pressure.

Some evidence suggests trampolining may preserve or strengthen the muscles that can prevent this. One small study published in 2018 suggested that the pelvic floor muscles are highly active during mini-trampoline jumping and another, not yet published, indicates that pelvic floor function can be improved by rebounding.

In that study, 37 postmenopausal women did 30-minute mini-trampoline workouts three times a week. After 12 weeks, the women had better scores on urinary incontinence and higher bone mineral density. (Their bone mineral density returned to normal when they stopped rebounding regularly.)

Anja Fricke, a graduate student at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, and the lead author on the study, said women should start with simple jumps while holding onto a handrail if available.

Start with intervals of eight minutes of bouncing followed by two-minute breaks. To get the pelvic floor muscles particularly activated, Fricke suggested squeezing a soft gym ball or a lightweight kids’ soccer ball between the legs; then jumping by pushing off with both legs while keeping the ball in place.

SAFEGUARD YOUR JOINT HEALTH

Trampolining may also be better on your joints than exercises like running, basketball or tennis, said Fricke. Much of the force of jumping and landing is absorbed by the trampoline’s elastic surface, making it easier on your joints than jumping on the ground.