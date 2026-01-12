This rare condition causes stabbing facial pain, even from a breeze – could you be at risk?

Imagine a sudden, electric shock-like pain striking one side of your face that can last seconds, at best, to a few minutes. The pain is so intense that it has been referred to as “suicide disease” by patients.

And it occurs several times a day when you’re chewing, talking, washing your face, brushing your teeth, or even having a light breeze blow across your face, according to Singapore General Hospital’s senior consultant Dr Adeline Leong, who heads its Department of Pain Medicine.

It's called trigeminal neuralgia (TN), a condition that affects the trigeminal nerve. There are two such nerves in your face, one on each side of your head. Each nerve starts in your brainstem (the part known as the pons) and travels across your face, where it splits into three branches to the eye as well as upper and lower jaws (see illustration below).

The trigeminal nerves’ locations explain why TN affects, most commonly, “the region below the eye involving the cheek bone and the jaw”, said neurologist Dr Tu Tian Ming from Mount Elizabeth Hospital. In addition to a stabbing pain, “some patients also describe a continuous dull pain in between episodes, which may fluctuate in intensity”, he said.