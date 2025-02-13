How common is vasectomy in Singapore? Is it reversible? Here’s what men should know

Gentlemen, your plans for a romantic night with your lady on Valentine’s Day might already be one-upped by what a Taiwanese plastic surgeon did for his wife. And no, it wasn’t a boob job (that would be self-gratuitous).

Rather, he performed a vasectomy on himself. In an Instagram video posted on Jan 9, Dr Chen Weinong, a father of three, was seen cutting, cauterising and suturing himself in a seated position – all while describing how each step felt.

“Extremely sore” and “strange” were his words when he reached his vas deferens, the tube that transports sperm from each testicle. “It is really painful when you touch the sperm duct, and it feels strange to sew yourself up,” he said in the video.

As Dr Chen performed the vasectomy on himself in the presence of three doctors, including a urologist, he shared his thoughts on why he opted to sterilise himself.