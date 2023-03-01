Catch Rui En, Hong Kong's Him Law and Vincent Wong at Let’s Talk About Health Fair this weekend

What do Hong Kong actor Him Law and Singaporean actress Rui En do to maintain emotional balance? How does TVB actor Vincent Wong prevent cancer? And how does host and actress Munah Bagharib beat negative self-talk?

Find out from these celebrities in person as well as pick up useful tips from health professionals on how to handle dengue fever and long COVID-19 at the second edition of Let’s Talk About Health Fair.

The free event is happening this weekend on Mar 4 and 5, 10am to 9pm at Suntec Convention Centre, Halls 403 to 405 – and will host seminars by health professionals, cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, workouts, shopping deals and lucky draws.

Law and Rui En will join the mental wellness panel Reconciliating With Yourself, while Wong will appear with local actresses Xiang Yun and Aileen Tan on a panel discussion on cancer.

Fans of Bagharib can listen to her discuss about reducing negative self-talk, while local artistes Ben Yeo and Benjamin Tan will share their thoughts on finding emotional balance.

Current hot topics such as dengue fever and long COVID-19 syndrome will get the airing they deserve during two separate panels respectively moderated by host and actor Bryan Wong and veteran actor Varman Chandramohan.

More star sightings can be expected at meet-and-greet sessions with the casts of The Star Athlete and Fix My Life.

The seminars will be made available on-demand after the fair on MeWatch. For more information, visit www.mediacorp.sg/letstalkabouthealth.