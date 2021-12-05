What is cardiac angiosarcoma? The rare cancer that took Virgil Abloh's life

It’s unclear which kind Abloh had, but it’s likely it was primary, said Dr Sumeet Mitter, a cardiologist at The Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, because if the tumor had originated elsewhere it would probably be described differently.

Angiosarcomas are aggressive and can also spread, or metastasise, to other parts of the body, including the lungs, liver and bone marrow, Dr Maki said.

HOW COMMON ARE CARDIAC ANGIOSARCOMAS?

Cardiac angiosarcomas are extremely rare. Of the 17,000 or fewer people in the United States who are diagnosed with sarcomas each year, up to 700 are diagnosed with angiosarcomas, and then only 30 to 40 of those have cardiac angiosarcomas, Dr Maki said.

Angiosarcomas are more common in dogs, especially retrievers, Dr Maki added, where they often afflict the spleen.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Cardiac angiosarcomas can be difficult to identify because people often do not have symptoms, or they have only vague symptoms like shortness of breath or fatigue during physical exertion, said Dr Ankit Mangla, a medical oncologist at the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center in Cleveland.

These symptoms typically arise because the tumors make it harder for blood to flow through the chambers of the heart.

But while many people experience shortness of breath and fatigue, only a very small portion of people with these symptoms have cardiac angiosarcoma.

Typically, people have other heart problems instead – the heart muscle itself might be weak, or it may be too muscular and stiff, Dr. Maki said.

HOW ARE CARDIAC ANGIOSARCOMAS DIAGNOSED?

Diagnosing these rare cancers can be difficult, because the tumors cannot always be seen using common imaging techniques such as CT scans, which are often administered to patients in emergency rooms who complain of shortness of breath, Dr Mangla said.

During a physical exam, a doctor might, however, be able to hear the sounds of blood rushing around the tumor. They might then conduct an ultrasound of the heart to visualise and identify a tumor, and then follow up with other kinds of imaging, including MRI, PET scan or three-dimensional echocardiography.

HOW DO DOCTORS TREAT CARDIAC ANGIOSARCOMA?

It depends on the patient, but treatment might include surgery to try to remove the heart tumor, or a heart transplant. But sometimes – even in transplant patients – the tumor can reappear.

Generally, if the cancer has not yet spread, it won’t be treated with chemotherapy or radiation. “It’s very rare for us to be able to treat just the heart itself with something like chemotherapy, and you also don’t want to necessarily radiate the heart either, because that will damage it,” Dr Maki said.

