How correcting poor vision can maintain a healthy brain

Other vision issues, like with depth perception and the ability to see contrasts, also had deleterious effects on cognitive ability.

The lead researcher, Bonnielin Swenor, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, said that the new study “adds to mounting longitudinal data showing that vision impairment can lead to cognitive decline in older adults”.

CORRECTING POOR VISION IS GOOD FOR THE BRAIN

Lest you think that the relationship is reversed – that cognitive decline impairs vision – another study that Dr Swenor participated in showed that when both functions were considered, vision impairment was two times more likely to affect cognitive decline than the other way around.

This study, published in 2018 in JAMA Ophthalmology and led by Diane Zheng from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, included 2,520 community-dwelling adults aged 65 to 84, whose vision and cognitive function were periodically tested.

She and her co-authors concluded that maintaining good vision as one ages may be an effective way to minimise the decline in cognitive function in older adults.

“When people have vision loss, they change the way they live their lives. They decrease their physical activity and they decrease their social activity, both of which are so important for maintaining a healthy brain,” Dr Swenor said. “It puts them on a fast track to cognitive decline.”

But identifying and correcting vision loss early on can help, Dr Zheng said. She suggested regular eye checkups – at least once every two years, and more often if you have diabetes, glaucoma or other conditions that may damage vision. “Make sure you can see well through your glasses,” she urged.

WHEN GLASSES ALONE AREN’T ENOUGH

There are “vision impairments that glasses won’t fix,” Dr Swenor said, like age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Retinal disease began to compromise Dr Swenor’s vision in her mid-20s. Those with problems like hers can benefit from something called low vision rehabilitation, a sort of physical therapy for the eyes that helps visually impaired people adapt to common situations and help them function better in society.