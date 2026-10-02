Why so many people in sunny Singapore have Vitamin D deficiency – and what you should know

Here’s one of life’s biggest ironies: Despite living in the tropics and being blasted by the sun’s rays all year round, about 40 per cent of Singaporeans are deficient in Vitamin D and 8 per cent are very deficient, according to the 2010 National Health Survey by the Ministry of Health.

If you’ve been living under a rock and are wondering what’s the connection (and are probably deficient in Vitamin D, too), sunlight – more specifically, UVB – triggers a chemical reaction in your skin to naturally produce Vitamin D.

“UVB” is short for ultraviolet B and is the part of the sun’s rays that causes sunburn and skin cancer. UVB rays are also the only rays that trigger the chemical reaction in your skin that creates Vitamin D.

Think of your skin as a Vitamin D factory. When sunlight hits bare skin, UVB starts a chemical reaction that results in pre-Vitamin D. But it is not used immediately; instead, it circulates for weeks in the body via your blood. When your body needs to tap on the pre-Vitamin D (it can also be derived from food and supplements), your liver and kidneys process it into 25 hydroxyvitamin D or 25(OH)D, a form that your body can use.