You might not realise it but the pandemic is taking its toll on your voice – here’s what you can do

A lot has happened in the past two years. We’ve had to get used to wearing masks and working remotely from home. But all those changes don’t mean we’ve reduced our communication. In fact, we now have to work harder at making ourselves heard, be it via Zoom or in our masked selves.

Refrains ranging from the polite (“can you please repeat that?”) to the impatient (“huh?”) often crop up in our conversations – and they may be repeated more often – and in louder and more forceful measures, too – as people struggle to make themselves heard from behind masks or screens.

Not only that. “Because it is hard to read body language clearly from small screen images, you may be filling the silence by talking more than if you were in an in-person meeting,” noted Francoise Lim, a principal speech therapist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) Department of Otorhinolaryngology. “Or you may be speaking louder than necessary if you perceive people cannot hear you.”

Posture plays a part as well, said Lim. “If you are hunching over your laptop, this adds to the reduced breath support for speech as well as the strain to your neck and back.”