How to nurse a 'vulnerability hangover'

In early August, at a tiki bar in Washington, DC, Erin Pedati told a group of friends that she’d been struggling with depression. They were good friends, and they responded with empathy and compassion, but the next day Pedati, 40, felt weird.

“Part of me was relieved, because it’s important to have these discussions,” she said. “But another part was like, ‘Oh my god, what did I say?’ You replay the conversation in your head and you’re like, ‘They haven’t replied to my text, did I tell them too much?’”

Instead of a hangover from too many Mai Tais – “which honestly would’ve been easier to treat,” she joked – Pedati was experiencing a “vulnerability hangover", a term coined by Brené Brown, a research professor at the University of Houston, to describe the anxiety, shame and regret felt after divulging something personal.

As humans, we have competing needs “to build connection with other people by being our real selves, but also to conform to social norms, like not sharing too much,” said Emma Seppala, science director of the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University and author of The Happiness Track.

The trouble is, it can be tricky to balance those needs simultaneously. While sharing brings the potential boon of intimacy, it also leaves us open to fears of judgment or rejection, Dr Seppala said. “We may think, ‘Is that person now going to think less of me? Did I display a weakness? Am I safe?’”

A vulnerability hangover might be uncomfortable, but it doesn’t have to be debilitating – and it can even be helpful.

PUT IT INTO PERSPECTIVE

First, know that other people probably aren’t thinking about your disclosure as much as you are. Thanks to a phenomenon dubbed “the beautiful mess effect", we generally view our own displays of vulnerability more negatively than those of others.

Think of how you react to other people’s vulnerable moments, Dr Seppala said. Do you feel more connected to the party guest who’s posturing and pontificating or the one who spills something down their shirt and gets embarrassed about it? For most of us, it’s the latter, “because they’re being natural", she said. “And when someone is being natural, it gives us permission to be natural too.”