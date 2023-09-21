How night owls can perfect the art of being a morning person (even if you’re actually not one)

My older child has always been an early riser. He rarely snoozes past 6am; 6.30am is a miracle. He bounces out of bed as my husband and I clench our coffees, greeting his enthusiasm for the day with a lot of halfhearted grunting.

As a night owl, I often marvel at how I created this morning lark, especially because sleep experts say our respective sleep patterns are at least partly hard-wired – though not immutable.

“Everybody’s ‘clock’ is set a little differently,” said Leisha Cuddihy, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester’s Comprehensive Sleep Center. “You may never wake up totally ready to go and wanting to do stuff,” she added, noting that she herself is not much of a morning person.

Still, if people like us want to feel more alive upon waking – a reasonable goal, given work and school start times – it’s not hopeless, Dr Cuddihy said. I asked her and other experts in sleep medicine and habit change to share strategies that can help mornings feel more tolerable, and even productive.

LOCK IN YOUR WAKE TIME

When people try to shift their sleep schedules, many focus on going to bed earlier, but that isn’t the most effective strategy, said Dr Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences in sleep medicine at Stanford Medicine and the author of the book How To Sleep. Instead, he believes the trick is to set a consistent wake time, and stick to it every day.

“It’s biologically easier to force yourself to wake up than it is to force yourself to fall asleep,” Dr Pelayo said. “You can tell me what time you went to bed last night, but you can’t tell me what time you fell asleep.”

It tends to take about a week for your body to adjust for every hour you move your wake time up, Dr Pelayo added, but it may take six or more weeks to fully acclimate.