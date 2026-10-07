Why do you keep waking up to pee at night, even when you drink less water?

Sleep can be so easily interrupted the older you get. Too hot, too cold, a loud thump from the upstairs neighbour… that’s all it takes to rouse you from an already-light doze. Then, as you get even older, your bladder joins the brigade to really make sure you roll out of bed a few times a night – all for a lousy trickle, not the torrential stream you'd expected from what feels like a bursting bladder.

So, you make sure your last stop before bed is the bathroom – even going as far as not drinking water past 8pm. You pass on the kimchi at dinner and night cap before bed to cut down on salt and alcohol – diuretics that cause your body to increase urine production. But you’re still getting up at least once a night to visit the loo. What is going on?

DO YOU HAVE A CONDITION IF YOU WAKE UP AT LEAST ONCE A NIGHT TO PEE?

Yes, and it is known as nocturia. “Nocturia is defined as waking from sleep one or more times during the night to pass urine, with each void preceded and followed by sleep,” said Dr Yong Jin, a consultant from Singapore General Hospital’s Department of Urology.

By strict definition, said urologist Dr Lee Yee Mun from Nexus Surgical, “any number of voiding episodes (yes, even just once) would qualify as nocturia if it occurs during the main sleep period”.