Even just 4,000 steps a day can reduce the risk of dying, new study shows

That principle is already well established in exercise research, said Dr I-Min Lee, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and an expert on step counts and health, who was also not involved with the study. But the new research emphasises that fitness is not “all or nothing”, she said: Every little bit of exercise helps. The small snippets of movement built into our day – trailing from the bedroom to the bathroom, darting out to get coffee – add up and make a difference, she said.

But people who don’t consider themselves to be active, or who may struggle to exercise because of chronic conditions, may underestimate the value of the movement they get, Dr Heisz said. Taking an extra loop around the block, or stepping out for a 10-minute walk break, can have a big impact.

People who are at the high end of the step counts in these studies are likely already exercising, whether they’re running or playing sports, Dr Lee said; it is those who currently get few steps who could benefit most from moving more.