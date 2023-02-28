Using walking pads while working: Are these really effective in helping you lose weight?

Any gadget that lets you kill two birds – or a whole flock – with one stone is a big win in any time-starved Singaporean’s book. Like the smartphone or tablet that you’re using to read this article right now.

Or if you’re trying to break out of the couch potato mode without interrupting your work-from-home (or back-to-office) flow, a walking pad that can be used under the desk sounds like a win-win.

It has to be, right? You’re clocking steps towards your daily target of 10,000. Your legs are working as hard as your fingers are typing out emails and reports. You’re not at the mercy of unpredictable weather. And for crying out loud, you’re finally not in a sedentary position.

TikTok users would be familiar with this device when the pandemic lockdown inspired many to seek out home workout equipment.