Want to encourage young runners? Here is what to do (and what to avoid)

When two-time Olympian Kara Goucher was a child, she was used to seeing her grandfather run five or six days a week, but she never thought of it as a sport because he did not race. She did not discover organised running until middle school.

“I fell in love with it, obviously,” she said.

While sports like baseball and soccer have organised youth leagues throughout the United States, there are fewer programmes dedicated to running. Girls on the Run is one of the bigger ones, with 2.1 million girls participating since the nonprofit started in 1996. Before the coronavirus pandemic began, about 200,000 girls enrolled each year, based on numbers provided by the organisation. The numbers have not rebounded to those levels, but there are about 142,000 girls participating this year.

More road races are adding children’s races, and more running organisations are providing options for local elementary and middle school students.

The Rising New York Road Runners programme started more than 20 years ago with 12 children at a school in Brooklyn. Now there are 112,000 children participating at 800 sites nationally, with about half of those in New York City, said Marissa Munoz, the senior vice president of community impact at New York Road Runners, which organises the New York City Marathon and dozens of other races.

“By offering youth races at our adult races, that’s really opened up the door to young people who aren’t in our Rising program,” Munoz said.

Bart Yasso, the retired chief running officer of Runner’s World magazine, said big events often had “all-comers” races attached to them – fun runs of shorter distances that are open to all – but over the past several years, he has seen more organised children’s races.

Molly Huddle, 38, an American long-distance runner, welcomes the increase in youth races. When she was a child, she and her sisters ran in some all-comers races at events in which her father was competing.

“I think people are realising that these are family events,” she said. “Race directors are trying to make it fun for everyone.”

Every adult race the Atlanta Track Club hosts now has at least one shorter children’s event, said Jay Holder, the club’s vice president for marketing and communications.

