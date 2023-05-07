Is arthritis an inevitable part of growing older and what are the ways to prevent it?

What was once an easy run may feel tougher to complete. Or perhaps a challenging game of tennis might leave your hip or ankle sore for days.

Painful, stiff or swollen joints are a common complaint among older adults — and for many, they’re the first sign of what may feel like an unavoidable diagnosis: Arthritis.

In a 2022 survey of more than 2,200 people between ages 50 and 80 in the United States, 60 per cent said they had been told by a healthcare provider that they had some form of arthritis. And about three-quarters considered joint pain and arthritis a normal part of ageing.

But arthritis is not inevitable as we age, said Kelli Dominick Allen, an exercise physiologist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

“Sometimes people will start to get aches and pains in their joints and not do anything about it because they think everyone gets arthritis as they get older,” Dr Allen said. “We shouldn’t think about arthritis as something that we just have to deal with passively.”