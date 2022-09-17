The pros and cons of weight-lifting barefoot, and how to do it well

“Having that extra lift in the heel helps keep your torso more upright, which helps keep the centre of mass of the barbell more in line with your centre of mass,” Dr Swisher said. This reduces the amount of pressure placed on your lower back, which can help prevent injury.

Some shoes, however, are really not appropriate for weight lifting. Mr Rippetoe often sees people lifting in running shoes, rather than dedicated lifting shoes. “Doing squats in running shoes is like doing squats on a mattress,” said Mr Rippetoe. “Every rep will be different.” This makes it hard to maintain good form, which can also lead to injury.

EVEN DURING LIGHTER LIFTS, THERE ARE RISKS

Although barefoot weight lifting can offer benefits, all of the experts, including Dr Haeuptle, warned there are a number of risks, including the potential for injury, if not done properly.

One major problem with barefoot weight lifting is that “some people don’t have the ankle stability to do it well,” Dr Valenzuela said. If a person with weak ankles starts weight lifting barefoot, this can lead to the ankles wobbling.

This ankle wobbling can cause the arches of the feet to collapse inward, which gradually leads to the knees and hips collapsing inward as well. “That inward rolling motion is usually not a great thing for the joints and the tissues within the joints,” Dr Valenzuela said.

Over time, this can lead to ankle, knee or hip injuries. “What happens at the ankle affects what happens at the knee, which affects the hip,” Dr Valenzuela said.

If you are thinking about taking up barefoot weight lifting, be extra mindful about the stability of your ankles, which might mean doing ankle strengthening exercises before you begin. Until then, it’s best to wear lifting shoes, as they will provide additional ankle support.

Barefoot lifting also comes with a few additional warnings. The first concern is that going barefoot in a gym can spread infectious diseases, such as athlete’s foot or warts. “Athlete’s foot, once it gets in a locker room or training environment, can run rampant,” Dr Moseley said. If you’re concerned, there are barefoot-style training shoes you can wear.

The other risk is foot injuries. Although shoes won’t do much if you drop a 45-pound weight, they may offer some protection against a lighter weight or a stubbed toe.

TO AVOID OVERUSE INJURIES, START GRADUALLY

Lifting too much too soon can lead to overuse injuries, such as stress fractures or heel pain. But starting with a reduced weight and a limited number of barefoot repetitions will “gradually apply the stress to these tissues,” Dr Moseley said, which lets the tissues of your feet adapt.