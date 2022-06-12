Weight loss tied to a dramatic drop in cancer risk, new study shows

A large new study found that people who lost significant amounts of weight through bariatric surgery gained a striking benefit:Their likelihood of developing cancer fell sharply.

The study, published on June 3 in JAMA, followed more than 30,000 adults with obesity for about a decade. It found that those who underwent weight loss surgery had a 32 per cent lower risk of developing cancer and a 48 per cent lower risk of dying from the disease, compared with a similar group of people who did not have the surgery.

On average, the people who had weight loss surgery lost about 25kg more than those who did not over the course of the study. The researchers found that the more weight people lost, the more their cancer risk fell.

Obesity is a strong driver of cancer risk. Health authorities have linked excess weight to higher rates of many cancers. The new study is among the largest and most rigorous to suggest that the increased risk can be reversed in people who lose substantial amounts of weight.