Horse riding, kayak fishing, perfume making and other ways to enjoy Wellness Festival Singapore

Singapore will be the playground – or shall we say, experiential wellness destination – to more than 120 fitness and wellness activities sprinkled across the island come Jun 3 to 12.

The inaugural Wellness Festival Singapore organised by the Singapore Tourism Board aims to position the city as an urban wellness haven to international visitors. But there's plenty for locals to look forward to as well, from the glitzy Marina Bay Sands to the familiar heartland mall in your hood.

Imagine starting your morning at Jewel Changi Airport with a mass taichi class taught by a SEA Games wushu gold medallist as the HSBC Rain Vortex cascades in the background. You'll also get to quiet your mind with calming activities such as slow stitching, stone stacking as well as the Light and Sound Bath over at The Wellness Sensorium pop-up at Gardens By The Bay.

ISLAND OF ZEN

Even Sentosa, which we associate with family staycations and the beach party scene, gets the zen treatment. Zentosa (get it?) Fest, which runs longer, from Jun 3 to 30, is perfect for "getting out" of the country if you haven't been able to renew your passport in time.

Other than the wellness staycation packages, spa treats and healthier menu choices that the island has rolled out, there is also, for the first time, overnight glamping on the beach at Palawan.