How fake science and catchy buzzwords are used to market and sell wellness and beauty products

You can’t browse a grocery store or pharmacy without being subject to flashy labels that promote health benefits. In the beverage aisle, for example, you might find “prebiotic” sodas that supposedly support “gut health.”

In the beauty department, you’ll see “medical-grade” serums, “probiotic” facial creams and “skin detoxing” treatments. Go to the supplements section for promises of “immunity support,” “hormone balance” and “energy enhancement”, among other things.

Marketers have been using scientific-sounding buzzwords to sell products for centuries. But it’s becoming more common, said Timothy Caulfield, a research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta. Caulfield coined the term “scienceploitation” to describe how brands borrow language from emerging areas of science to market unproven products.

Scienceploitation crops up in far more places today than ever before, including in search results, on social media platforms and from influencers, Caulfield said. Consumers are often inundated with confusing options as more companies position themselves as healthy.