The virtual Body And Soul Fair returns with a focus on mental wellbeing

If you’re a regular viewer of the TV wellness programme Body And Soul on Channel 5, you can look forward to learning more about health and wellness at the virtual fair of the same name.

The second edition of the Body And Soul online event is on Saturday (Oct 9), from 9am to 6pm. It will focus on timely pandemic-related issues concerning mental health, such as eye health and immunity, among others. Here’s a look at the online events you can expect:

9AM: STAY CENTRED WITH KELLER AND GOH

Bend, balance and stretch off those morning blahs with a 60-minute online fitness class hosted by celebrity yoga instructor Denise Keller, Ria 897 DJ Azura Goh and AIBI trainer Ashle Tan.