What are whole grains, anyway? And are you getting enough of them in your diet?

A grain is considered to be “whole” when it contains all three parts of the original kernel: Bran, endosperm and germ. Bran is the fibre-filled outer layer of a grain kernel that is full of B vitamins and minerals. The endosperm is a starchy carbohydrate middle layer with some proteins and vitamins. And the germ is a nutrient-packed core with vitamins, healthy fats and other beneficial compounds.

Barley, brown rice, millet, oatmeal, wheat, rye, corn and spelt are all common whole grains. (Quinoa and buckwheat are technically seeds but are often classified as whole grains in diets.)

Whole wheat – including whole wheat flour – counts as a whole grain because it contains the three components, said Joanne Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota. White flour doesn’t count, she said, because it is milled in a way that removes the wheat bran and germ.

Whatever the source, whole grains are important to include in your diet because “they tend to be really nutrient- and fibre-rich,” said Maya Feller, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Brooklyn. High-fibre diets have been associated with a range of health benefits, including regulated cholesterol and blood sugar levels and improved digestion, she said. “Depending on the type of grain that you’re consuming, they can be a fantastic source of B vitamins,” she added, as well as essential amino acids like methionine and phenylalanine.

HOW MUCH WHOLE GRAIN FOOD DO YOU NEED?

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, at least half of the total grains you consume each day – which comes out to at least three servings, experts say – should be 100 per cent whole grains. A slice of whole wheat bread, a half cup of cooked oatmeal and three cups of popped popcorn, in combination, would satisfy the daily requirement.

The new study, which analysed survey data from nearly 40,000 adults, found that most people consumed 25 to 40 per cent of those daily recommended amounts.

Tracking your consumption of whole grains can be confusing, Du said, because foods labelled “whole grain” are not required to be 100 per cent whole grain. They also don’t have to disclose how many whole grains they provide per serving.

The same is true for the term “whole wheat,” said Jennifer Pomeranz, an assistant professor of public health policy and management at the NYU School of Global Public Health who was a co-author of the new paper – you can be sure such a product contains at least some whole wheat, but not how much. And the term “multigrain” just means a food item was made with two or more kinds of grains, but not necessarily whole grains.

Unfortunately, Pomeranz said, “the front of a food package is basically a marketing tool.” Anyone can include the words “whole grain” on their food packaging without the food having to adhere to any strict standards. Even foods with insignificant amounts of whole grains can still bear the label, she said.

One exception is a product with the Whole Grain Stamp issued by the Whole Grains Council. One serving of any food item bearing the stamp will contain at least eight grams (or half a serving) of whole grains. If the item’s packaging has the “100 per cent” stamp, all of its grain ingredients are guaranteed to be whole grain and it must contain at least 16 grams (or one serving) of whole grains per serving of the food.