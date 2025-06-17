Think hernias are for wrestlers and old folks? What you need to know about that pain or lump in your belly

When my then-70-year-old mother was diagnosed with a hernia some years back, my first thought was: Has Mum been wrestling?

It wasn’t that farfetched for my mind to jump there when Dwayne Johnson’s triple hernia surgery after wrestling John Cena made the news then. If that doesn’t sound painful enough, the actor and WWE star also tweeted that his doctor “had to push my intestines back thru the tear in my abdomen”. Ouch.

Outside the wrestling ring and in real life, hernias are not as uncommon as you think. National University Hospital’s (NUH) Hernia Centre, for instance, treats over 500 new cases each year, said Professor Davide Lomanto, the centre’s director as well as the head and senior consultant with NUH’s Minimally Invasive Surgery Centre.

Doctors in private practice, such as general surgeon Dr Lee Chin Li from Gleneagles Hospital, also see “a relatively high incidence rate”. “Hernias affect approximately 15 per cent of the population in Singapore,” he said. “In my private practice, I typically see about five or six cases per month.”