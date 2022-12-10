What if you can’t find the silver lining in your illness?

At the beginning of November, I celebrated the five-year anniversary of my breast cancer diagnosis. Theoretically, this should have been a joyous occasion. The last five years have brought me a host of gifts: Mercifully clear scans, the salve of distance, more precious time to watch my children grow. None of these things I take for granted.

But on the day itself, I felt a surprising mix of sadness and anger. Studies have repeatedly shown that gratitude is good for us, and yet, five years out from my illness, I still struggle to find the silver lining in it. Am I thankful to be alive? Unquestionably. Can I proclaim, like Lance Armstrong back when he was still a role model, that cancer “was the best thing that ever happened to me?” Not a chance.

It’s common for people who’ve been affected by serious illness to feel conflicted, said Meghan Beier, a psychologist who specialises in chronic illness at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “There can be this sense of, ‘I feel grateful that there’s treatment, but also I’m upset about how this has changed the trajectory of my life,’” she said. “Even if it brought some positive things, that change can still cause grief, frustration and sadness.”

While it’s a year-round sentiment, this maelstrom of emotions can be magnified around a holiday that focuses on giving thanks. Maybe it’s that cousin who asks over turkey what you’re grateful for or the tenth Instagram post from someone feeling “#blessed.” Maybe it’s that you can’t walk into Target without being bombarded with pillows, dish towels and paper plates emblazoned with messages of gratitude (and I walk into Target a lot).