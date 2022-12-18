What is the rare 'stiff person syndrome' that singer Celine Dion has?

Pop superstar Celine Dion announced on Dec 8 that she is cancelling and rescheduling her planned 2023 tour dates after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.

The syndrome, which causes progressive stiffness in the body and severe muscle spasms, is “exquisitely rare” and affects perhaps one in a million people, according to Dr Pavan Tankha, the medical director of comprehensive pain recovery at Cleveland Clinic.

Here’s what to know about the diagnosis, symptoms and treatment of the condition.

WHAT IS STIFF PERSON SYNDROME?

Stiff person syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological condition that affects the central nervous system and can cause rigidity throughout the body and painful muscle spasms. It was first coined in the 1920s (as “stiff man syndrome”) after doctors described patients falling over like “a wooden man.”

The exact cause of the condition is not clear, but “the immune system is involved,” said Dr Scott Newsome, the director of the Stiff Person Syndrome Center at Johns Hopkins Medicine. The syndrome is difficult to diagnose, Dr Newsome said, and may be underrecognised.

The syndrome itself is not deadly, but it can significantly affect a patient’s quality of life. And like many chronic conditions, the associated complications can lead to shortened life expectancy.

WHO IS AT RISK OF STIFF PERSON SYNDROME?

Anyone at any age can get the condition, said Dr Richard Nowak, an assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, but it’s most typical for people in middle adulthood, between 30 and 60, and can be associated with highly stressful events. Like many other immune conditions, it’s more common in women than men, Dr Newsome said.

Certain autoimmune conditions and cancers have been tied to a slight increase in risk for developing the syndrome, Dr Tankha said, including diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, lung cancer and colon cancer. However, the risk remains low.

