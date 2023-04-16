What you do (and don’t) need in a running shoe

The biggest difference in most running shoes is in the midsole, made of cushy foam. Other types of athletic sneakers have midsole foam, but there’s more in running shoes and manufacturers say it’s tapered toward the front of the shoe to assist with forward motion, Dr Burns said.

In addition, most running shoes have features integrated into the uppers – the fabric parts that make up the top the sneaker – meant to keep your foot secure, said Matthew Klein, a physical therapist, assistant professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at West Coast University, and founder of the Doctors Of Running website and podcast.

You might notice a stiff piece of cardboard or plastic on the back of the sneaker called a heel counter, for instance, or extra strips of fabric called overlays that run across the upper.

DO SPECIALISED RUNNING SHOES ACTUALLY DO WHAT THEY CLAIM?

Shoe companies invest a great deal of money in biomechanical research, said Allison Gruber, an associate professor of kinesiology and a biomechanics researcher at Indiana University Bloomington.

However, marketing departments and running-store clerks often oversell certain features, especially to newer runners, said Dr Klein and Dr Kevin Vincent, a physiatrist and director of the University of Florida Health Running Medicine Clinic.

Stability and motion control shoes, for instance, are popular among runners and are said to prevent injury by correcting for over-pronation – when your ankle collapses too far inward as you walk or run. Some models have rigid posts that reduce side-to-side motion, though many newer releases use subtler systems, such as making the shoe wider on the bottom than the top, Dr Klein said.

But current evidence doesn’t bear out their protective benefits. Pronation itself is a natural part of your running gait. “That’s how your body dissipates force,” Dr Vincent said. Overcorrecting it may cause knee and hip pain, and prevent you from properly using and strengthening muscles in your foot and leg.

Excessive pronation can pose problems, too, but it’s poorly defined: “What might be excessive for one person isn’t necessarily excessive for another,” Dr Gruber said. In other words, the shoes may present a solution to a problem that a runner might not have, and most people would be better off allowing their foot to move more naturally, Dr Vincent said.