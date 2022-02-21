What you need to know about weight-loss medicine: Who can take them? Are they safe and effective?

When it comes to the pursuit of a trimmer, healthier figure, the options are as wide as a pair of XXL-sized jeans. Fad diets, trendy workouts, meal prepping, “fat-burning” treatments, and of course, slimming pills, are par for the course.

And more people may just be on that weight-loss quest, according to the 2022 survey by market research company Ipsos on 500 Singaporeans aged 18 and above. It showed that 39 per cent of Singaporeans have gained weight since the pandemic. Compared to last year’s survey, this is an increase of 9 per cent.

The average amount of weight gain has also gone up, from 4.8kg in 2020 to 5.7kg in 2022. But lest you think it’s the middle-agers who form the bulk of those who have grown heavier, it’s not.

The survey showed that the most significant weight gain was among the 18- to 24-year-olds. In fact, more than half of this age group (59 per cent) said they have put on weight.