When teenagers turn to TikTok in search of a mental health diagnosis

‘IT’S INCREDIBLY EASY TO MISDIAGNOSE’

TikTok is one of the most popular web domains in the world, particularly among adolescents and young adults, and its algorithms are adept at showing people content that is similar to what they have lingered on in the past. (Instagram and Facebook users also see this type of content via the Reels feature.) The format – looping videos that are often less than one minute long – doesn’t leave much room for nuance. Viewers in search of mental health information may find little more than a bullet list of symptoms.

But part of what makes diagnosis so complicated is that the same disorder can express itself in a child, adolescent and adult very differently – in other words, the same list of symptoms does not apply to every age group.

“It’s incredibly easy to misdiagnose,” said Mitch Prinstein, the chief science officer of the American Psychological Association. “You might have symptoms that look like what an adult’s depression would look like, but as a child or adolescent it very well could mean something completely different.”

It can also be hard to be self-aware of certain symptoms, he said, and these really ought to be observed by an objective party.

Therapists must look at the range of experiences a client is having, when they occur and for how long. Are they functioning in their life? How are they sleeping, eating, relating to others? How is their mood and motivation?

On Friday, a TikTok spokeswoman said in a statement: “We strongly encourage individuals to seek professional medical advice if they are in need of support,” adding that the company continues to invest in digital literacy education aimed at helping people evaluate online content.

Sara Anne Hawkins, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Minneapolis, said that three of her young clients recently told her they have misophonia, a condition that can make people feel rage upon hearing other people’s sounds, like chewing or breathing.

“They’re self-effacing about it, like, ‘Oh god, I got this off TikTok,’” she said. “They’re like – ‘this is me, right?’”

As it turned out, only one of her clients ended up struggling with the disorder. Regardless, bringing it up provided an opportunity for all three to further discuss any feelings of anger and irritability.

“I think it empowers youth to know it’s not just them making something up, or it’s not all in my head – ‘Look, other people feel this way, too,’” she said. But, Hawkins added, “a little bit of information can be dangerous.”

‘IT’S SO EASY TO GET ROPED IN’

Hawkins’ son, Ronan Cosgrove, 16, who has been on TikTok for about four years, said that among some of his peers it has become trendy to identify with a mental health disorder. For them, he added, it is considered a personality trait rather than something you want to heal.

“On TikTok they show ‘Oh, I’m this, and look at how cool I am,’ and then people will look up to those people – and it’s just so skewed and not, like, reality,” Ronan said. “It’s so easy to get roped in.”

Kids are searching for a community, and are using their current struggle with mental health symptoms as a way to find like-minded people, sometimes wearing their symptoms as a badge of pride or a shorthand way to explain themselves to others, Dr Prinstein said.

And some adolescents may seek mental health information online because the adults in their lives are not open to talking about it.

“It’s incredibly disheartening,” he added.

A study published in March analysed 100 videos on TikTok with the hashtag #mentalhealth that had collectively received more than 1 billion views. It showed that adolescents appear to be turning to TikTok as a source of support, and the advice there is largely driven by users’ conversations.

“A great concern is that adolescents may be making faulty self-diagnoses and treatment plans in the absence of professional insight,” said Corey H Basch, a professor of public health at William Paterson University of New Jersey and the lead author of the study. And teenagers may also come across inaccurate information or accounts that encourage harmful behavior, like cutting, or trigger those who are struggling, she added.