Why do women gain belly fat in midlife? And can diet or exercise help?

But around menopause, there’s a striking change in where women store fat on their bodies, said Dr Gail Greendale, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. In one 2021 study, for instance, Dr Greendale and her colleagues tracked how the bodies of 380 middle-aged women in Boston and Los Angeles changed over 12 years, including the time before, during and after their transitions to menopause. While the results varied according to race and ethnicity, the overall outcome was that around menopause, the women started storing fat more like men – less around the thighs and hips and more around their midsections.

For example, among the white and Black women in the study, there was no net change in their hip and thigh fat over the 12 years, but their midsection fat increased, on average, by 24 and 17 per cent, respectively. They gained midsection fat most quickly during the few years before and one year after their final period.

In other words, Dr Vieira-Potter said, women “start to adopt that apple shape instead of the pear shape.”

It’s also common for men to gain more fat in their midsections as they age, but it is a slower and steadier change. “There’s no analogous thing in men where an organ just goes ‘Later!’ and shuts down,” Dr Greendale said, referring to women’s ovaries during menopause.

According to Dr Greendale, researchers don’t know exactly why these shifts in fat storage occur. But while normal, they are something to keep an eye on, she added. Increases in belly fat – and in particular, the type of visceral fat that sits deep inside the abdomen and surrounds the organs – have been linked to certain increased health risks, like of heart disease, diabetes and cancer. This fat, which can expand not only with menopause, but with stress, lack of exercise, poor diet and more, is the “troublemaker fat,” Dr Greendale said. On the other hand, fat stored in the thighs and hips, creating the so-called pear shape, seems to protect against diabetes and heart disease.