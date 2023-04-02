Why do you feel more anxious at night? And can you stop your mind from keeping you up?

Whether you’re ticking through tomorrow’s to-do list or dwelling on past regrets, it’s normal for worries and fears to surface at night, experts say.

According to an October 2022 survey of 3,192 of adults in the United States, for instance, 34 per cent of respondents reported feeling anxious or nervous within the past month. And 32 per cent said that their stress had led to changes in their sleeping habits, including difficulties with falling asleep.

There’s an evolutionary purpose to evening anxiety, said Dr Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences in sleep medicine at Stanford Medicine and author of the book, How To Sleep. “Sleep is the most dangerous thing we can do,” he said, and being hyper-aware of our surroundings allowed our ancestors to spot any incoming threats.

But when your anxiety keeps you awake, you not only miss out on the health benefits of sleep, you might kick off a vicious cycle of poor sleep and increased anxiety that can be hard to break.

“Sleep loss is often a precursor for anxiety disorders, and anxiety leads to sleep loss,” said Dr Sarah Chellappa, a neuroscientist at the University of Cologne in Germany.

Here’s what the experts say you can do if your overactive mind is keeping you awake.

THE CRUEL CONNECTION BETWEEN ANXIETY AND SLEEP

Anxiety can surface at any time, but there are a few reasons it may feel more intense at bedtime, said Candice Alfano, director of the Sleep and Anxiety Center of Houston at the University of Houston. “Most of us are incredibly busy during the waking hours; our attention is pulled in many different directions, so we have limited time to think about our worries,” she said. “But at night, while we lie in bed, there are few distractions from the thoughts that make us anxious.”

This can lead to a frustrating conundrum: We can’t sleep because those anxious thoughts are making us think we are unsafe, which makes us more alert by raising our heart rates and tightening our muscles.

Essentially, the body can’t quite tell if the source of our troubles is a physical threat, like a tiger about to pounce, or an upcoming presentation you’re nervous about making at work – it just gets the memo to stay awake.

“At a basic level,” Dr Pelayo said, “feeling in danger or under stress are the same to the brain.”