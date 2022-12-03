Why is it so hard for men to make close friends?

The Tuesday before every Thanksgiving, Aaron Karo and Matt Ritter, both 43, go out to dinner with seven men whom they befriended as second graders in Plainview, New York.

At the dinner, one of the friends wins the Man of the Year prize — a silly accolade the group concocted as an excuse to reconnect. They eat and they laugh, and the winner leaves with his name engraved on a cartoonishly large silver cup.

“It’s not really about the trophy,” said Karo, who cohosts a podcast with Ritter called “Man of the Year,” which explores adult friendship. “It’s about the traditions that keep us together.”

The friends jockey for the prize in a running group text, where they share memes and talk a bit of trash but also keep up with one another.

“I think men have been convinced that success in life does not necessarily include friendship, that if they’re successful at work or they’ve started a family, they’ve won,” Ritter said. “Our definition has always included having these thriving friendships.”

Ritter’s close crew notwithstanding, American men appear to be stuck in a “friendship recession” — a trend that predates the COVID-19 pandemic but that seems to have accelerated over the past several years as loneliness levels have crept up worldwide. In a 2021 survey of more than 2,000 adults in the United States, less than half of the men said they were truly satisfied with how many friends they had, while 15 per cent said they had no close friends at all — a fivefold increase since 1990. That same survey found that men were less likely than women to rely on their friends for emotional support or to share their feelings with them.

“I think men have a deep craving for intimacy with their friends,” said Nick Fager, a licensed mental health counselor and co-founder of Expansive Therapy, an LGBTQ-focused psychotherapy group. “And yet getting there can feel so incredibly challenging.”

The four strategies below won't eliminate all of the obstacles that can stand in the way of deep male friendship, but they are a start.

PRACTISE VULNERABILITY, EVEN IF IT MAKES YOU UNCOMFORTABLE

Though Fager is mindful of speaking in generalities, he said the challenges some men face in developing meaningful, platonic bonds boil down to how they’ve been socialised to equate masculinity with strength, competitiveness and stoicism, even as traditional gender norms have shifted. Those qualities can make close friendship tricky.

“If you look at little boys, they’re pretty open and affectionate with each other, and then something happens,” said Fred Rabinowitz, chair of the psychology department at the University of Redlands and the author of Deepening Group Psychotherapy With Men: Stories and Insights for the Journey. Societal messages teach them that openness and emotional vulnerability are “taboo", he said.

One simple way to practice being emotionally unguarded is to “tell your friends how you feel about them,” Fager said. “It’s just so important for your friends to know that you value the relationship — that you admire the person or you respect the person or you love the person.”