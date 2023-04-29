Why do some people develop allergies in adulthood and is prevention possible?

Lu Morales, 32, grew up eating a wide variety of Mexican seafood dishes. But at age 25, a takeout meal of shrimp egg rolls suddenly led to anaphylactic shock, an ambulance ride to the hospital and the diagnosis of a shellfish allergy.

Morales, who uses they/them pronouns, said the egg rolls caused coughing, wheezing and red, puffy eyelids. Now, Morales said, shellfish is completely off limits.

While most people won’t experience the gain – or loss – of allergies in adulthood, it is also not unusual, said Dr Shradha Agarwal, an allergist and immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. Why allergies wax or wane, especially in adulthood, is largely not understood by scientists.

“There’s a lot of mystery in allergy,” Dr Agarwal said.