Women and low libido: Is it stress or hormones? How do you get your sex drive back?

Are there any proven treatments for low libido in women? “Proven” is a strong word – and one that makes scientists squeamish. But it is safe to say that there is “very strong evidence” for increasing sexual desire through certain types of psychological interventions like cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness meditation, said Lori Brotto, a psychologist and professor at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and a renowned expert in women’s sexual health.

When it comes to medications, however, it’s a different story.

In recent years, two new medications for women with low libido have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, “though their efficacy is marginally better than a placebo”, said Dr Stacy Tessler Lindau, a gynaecologist at the University of Chicago Medicine and the creator of WomanLab, a website about sexual health.

These drugs, flibanserin (a pill) and bremelanotide (an injection that is self-administered about 40 minutes before sexual activity), were approved for the “very small subset of women” who are premenopausal, have low libidos and do not have any identifiable physical, mental or relationship problems, Dr Lindau said.

“They may have modest benefit, but they also come with side effects and cost,” she added. “So far, insurance coverage has been limited.”

In the end, the most beneficial solution will depend on the reason you are experiencing low libido and why you consider your libido to be a problem.

For older women, loss of oestrogen during menopause is commonly associated with a change in libido because it can cause vaginal dryness and tightness that can make intercourse painful.

Some women also find it more difficult to get aroused. And when menopause is accompanied by hot flashes and night sweats, that can make sex seem less appealing, too.