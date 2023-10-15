Don’t let rain cancel your workout: How to exercise in a drizzle safely, and maybe even enjoy it

WEAR THE RIGHT GEAR

Experts advise dressing in layers to help keep you warm and dry. Start with a base layer of moisture-wicking fabric to help sweat evaporate, said Jillian Sestoso, the head of outdoor expeditions for Outsiders, a New York-based social club that offers group hikes, runs and other activities. “My favourite base layer is merino wool, year round,” she said.

Top that with a water-repellent outer layer – ideally a jacket with a hood. The key is to find a garment that protects you from outside moisture (rain) while releasing the sweat your body produces, said Lex Overholt, a senior outerwear designer for REI.

If you’re going for an easy hike, where rain will be a bigger obstacle than sweat, a three-layer breathable rain jacket may be most comfortable, he added.

During more vigorous exercise, you’re probably better off wearing a lighter outer layer – a simple, water-resistant windbreaker can work fine. “Even with my best Gore-Tex rain jacket,” Overholt said, “if you’re sweating a tonne in a rain jacket, it’s going to be pretty gross in there.” One of the most effective features for staying cool is pit zips, or zippers under your armpits.

Use a brimmed hat to keep water out of your eyes, and wear something brightly coloured and reflective, so drivers can see you.

Choose shoes with textured soles for traction and avoid pairs with worn-down soles, which can lead to slips, Delaney said. (He suggested stuffing them with newspaper after a workout to help them dry out.)

While some experts recommended waterproof shoes, others said that water tends to pool inside them. All of the experts agreed that merino wool socks were the best way to keep your feet warm and comfortable.

Exercising in the rain can increase the risk of chafing, so the experts recommended covering parts of the body that tend to rub against each other (like your thighs) or fabric (like your heels) with a balm such as Body Glide before heading out.