Should you still work out when you feel off? Here’s when to push through or pause
A runny nose, poor sleep or period cramps can make skipping a workout tempting. Here’s how to tell when it’s safe to exercise – and when rest is the smarter move.
Your nose has been feeling blocked since morning and now, your throat is starting to get scratchy. Should you text your personal trainer to skip today’s gym session? Or it could be the first day of your period – and you don’t feel like putting your bloated and crampy self into tight Lycra.
The temptation to forgo your workout is always there. But when there is also a nagging discomfort, what do you do? And what can happen if you push through?
Benson Poh, a personal trainer and the director of Vigeo Personal Training, isn’t surprised that there are people who are unaware of whether they should be exercising or not. “Some days, they train through something they really should not. Other days, they skip a session over something minor that would not have set them back at all. It’s all guesswork.”
WHAT SHOULD YOU LOOK FOR?
To take the uncertainty out of your predicament, symptoms below the neck, including fever, chest congestion or an upset stomach (such as diarrhoea or vomiting), are generally red flags for exercise, said Dr Grace Chiang, a consultant family physician with Alexandra Hospital. “These symptoms may worsen your illness or may be dangerous.”
That’s because prominent below-the-neck symptoms could signal a more serious condition, said general practitioner Dr Tan Hui Li from HMI Medical Centre. For instance, chest pain or tightness, or a shortness of breath could mean that the lungs or heart is affected. “Generally, if this is the case, increased exertion can worsen the condition.”
Not only that, added Dr Chiang, your heart needs to pump harder during exercise and this function might be impaired during an illness.
Moreover, your body’s “ability to regulate heat may be affected during an illness”, said Dr Chiang, “hence, exercising may lead to a higher risk of heat injury”. Also, “our immune system is weakened when we are ill, and exercise is a physical stressor that can prevent the immune system from recovering”.
HOW LONG SHOULD YOU STAY OFF EXERCISE FOR?
The symptoms of common, self-resolving ailments (such as a cold, migraine or diarrhoea), along with your energy level are expected to improve or resolve within a few days, said Dr Tan. But if you’re still “feeling significantly fatigued and discomfort or pain”, prioritise rest. “Medical evaluation may also be required if the symptoms do not improve or are severe,” she said.
If you’re not sure, listen to your body, said Dr Chiang. “Taking a few days off from exercise when you are sick shouldn’t affect your performance too much. You can resume your normal workout routine gradually as you start to feel better.”
SHOULD YOU CONTINUE OR SKIP EXERCISE IN THESE SITUATIONS?
Generally, light training is fine if you have mild symptoms above the neck, including a runny nose, mild sore throat or light congestion, according to Poh. “Gentle movement at this stage can actually help. It promotes circulation, keeps energy from dropping too low, and helps maintain your routine and mental state that make recovery feel more normal.”
But once the symptoms move below the neck (such as chest congestion, heavy cough, body aches, stomach upset, strong fatigue or even a fever), the default answer becomes rest. “A simple way I explain it to my students is this: if you would not send your child to school with those symptoms, you probably should not be in the gym either,” he said.
Here’s a look at some common scenarios that are very tempting to leave your gym bag behind. But should you? Here’s what the experts said:
1. AFTER A BAD NIGHT’S SLEEP
Your muscles are usually more fatigued after poor sleep, which may affect your balance, said Dr Chiang. “It is recommended to avoid lifting heavy weights and intense interval workouts. Physical activities that are low intensity, on the other hand, may help to reduce injury risk and improve sleep.”
Poh added that you could take a day off the gym if you are mentally foggy, struggling to focus, emotionally flat or unusually irritable, and your resting heart rate is noticeably higher than normal.
On the other hand, don’t skip if you feel mildly tired but are still mentally present, and you can handle normal daily tasks. But don’t exercise at the same intensity as you normally do, Poh advised. Bring it down by 20 per cent to 30 per cent and avoid anything technically demanding. “You should feel more alert within the first 10 to 15 minutes of gentle movement,” he said.
2. MILD HEADACHE
There are many causes of headache, said Dr Chiang, some of which involve issues with the blood vessels in the brain. “In such instances, exercise may be dangerous. But if the mild headache is caused by stress or lifestyle factors, exercise may help.” Still, it is advisable to start with a light workout first and see how the headache responds, she said.
For instance, call it quits, said Poh, if your headache worsens with movement, changes in position, or comes on suddenly. Head home, too, if you develop light or sound sensitivity, or if the headache is paired with neck stiffness, visual changes or nausea.
Continue your exercise if it is a mild, dull, tension-type headache linked to something like dehydration, too much screen time or stress, said Poh – and it does not worsen when you start moving gently.
CAN SUDDEN CARDIAC DEATH HAPPEN TO YOU?
A major cause of such sudden deaths is myocarditis or heart muscle inflammation brought on by a viral infection and intense exercise. When that happens, “the heart ventricles don’t contract properly, which may cause the heart to stop suddenly”, explained doctors from National Heart Centre Singapore’s (NHCS) Department of Cardiology on HealthXchange.
Myocarditis doesn’t only occur in heart patients, said family physician Dr Vidhya Pillay from HMI Medical Centre. “You can develop myocarditis if you exercise when you are ill. It is rare but can happen.”
Before you start a fitness programme, it might be a good idea to run some blood tests (to check for cardiac markers), electrocardiogram (aka ECG to look for abnormalities in your heart’s rhythm), echocardiogram (an ultrasound of the heart to assess pumping function) and/or other tests recommended by your doctor.
3. FEELING STRESSED
“Almost any form of exercise is a stress reliever,” said Dr Chiang. “It increases endorphins, reduces the negative effects of stress, and relieves mood.”
Poh agreed. You’ll generally feel calmer or more grounded as you start moving, he said. “This is why exercise can be such an amazing stress reliever.”
But take a mental wellness break if the stress feels “acute and overwhelming”, said Poh. For instance, your mind cannot stay in the present, and there are physical signs such as a tight chest, shallow breathing, tension headaches, disrupted sleep, or noticeably elevated resting heart rate.
4. JOINT PAIN
According to Dr Tay, forgo your workout if the joint pain is acute or if the injury is recent. “Mild discomfort or joint tightness that improves with movement is acceptable.” Conversely, take a break if the pain worsens, there’s visible swelling, or a feeling of instability or giving way when you move, said Poh.
If you push yourself while having joint pain, cautioned Dr Tay, you could cause any existing injury to worsen. “In the long term, it can cause cartilage damage, tendon tears, and increase the risk of arthritis,” said Dr Tay.
5. MENSTRUAL CRAMPS
“There is evidence that suggests that engaging in any regular exercise can reduce the severity and duration of menstrual cramps,” said Dr Chiang. “However, it is important to listen to your body; if it’s telling you to rest, then you should listen.”
If severe cramping is already limiting everything you do outside of exercise, or is causing nausea, dizziness or fatigue, rest at home, said Poh.
Go ahead and roll out your yoga mat or put on your walking shoes if your energy level is still okay and you feel alright to move, said Poh. “For many women, light to moderate exercise during menstruation helps by improving circulation, releasing endorphins, and reducing cramping.”
The key is intensity. “Pushing very hard on Days 1 and 2, when menstrual symptoms are often at their worse, often works against the body rather than with it,” said Poh.
6. AFTER AN AESTHETIC PROCEDURE
If you’ve had a procedure such as a laser or injectable treatment, or waxing, tweezing or shaving, avoid exercising immediately, said Dr Kok Wai Leong, a dermatologist from Dermatology Collective Clinic & Surgery. “Dermatologists usually recommend avoiding heavy exercise and sauna in the immediate 48 to 72 hours.”
Take, for example, laser treatments. “If you exercise after a laser treatment, it increases blood flow to the skin and generates additional heat. This results in swelling, worsening redness and inflammation, which may eventually lead to slower recovery of the skin,” said Dr Kok.
“Sweat on the skin can cause irritation, especially in areas after treatment, where the skin is sensitive. The salts within our sweat may sting.”
Exercising in the sun doubles the damage, no thanks to the sun’s ultraviolet ray that increases the risk of hyperpigmentation, and delays skin healing, said Dr Kok.
The above precautions are also applicable if you undergo hair waxing, he said, as it strips away superficial skin cells. This leads to temporary weakening of the skin barrier. Exercise can worsen this irritation and increase the risk of complications of skin infections.