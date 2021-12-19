‘Worry burnout’ is real – here's how to spot the signs and combat it

SPOT THE SIGNS OF ‘WORRY BURNOUT’

YOU AVOID THE NEWS: You might feel like you can’t handle another ominous headline or hear one more update on the virus, said Dr Gallagher. She herself felt this recently when she stumbled on a news broadcast and immediately changed the channel. “I was like, I’m going to find a ‘Seinfeld’ rerun instead,” she said.

YOU FEEL NUMB: Worry burnout might be associated with what psychologists call “learned helplessness,” a sense of overwhelming powerlessness after trauma, said Dr Judson Brewer, an associate professor at Brown University and the author of Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind. Stress might have motivated us in the early days of the pandemic to scramble for solutions to make lockdown more tolerable; now, he said, many of us have learned that we cannot control much beyond our individual behaviour.

“If we spend all of our time worrying, it’s like turning our engine on, putting our car in neutral, slamming on the gas and wondering why we don’t go anywhere,” he said.

Grappling with that incessant uncertainty makes us wonder, consciously or subconsciously, what the point of caring is and why we should bother paying attention to the news at all. This emotional numbing has also appeared in victims of natural disasters and in health care workers.

YOU’RE TIRED ALL THE TIME: After an intense period of anxiety, people often feel depressed and depleted, Dr Newman said. Whether the source of the worry is a global disaster or the day-to-day stress over work or family, anxiety causes us to constantly scan for threats until we reach a point of exhaustion, she said.

YOU’RE HOPELESS: People can feel like they’ve done “everything right” in the pandemic, Dr Neal-Barnett said – they social distanced for months, they got vaccinated, they followed the official guidelines – and they’re still stuck in a slow-moving disaster. “You find yourself thinking more and more negatively,” she said.

YOU’RE ANGRIER THAN USUAL: Anger can also crop up when we’re emotionally expended, Dr Neal-Barnett said – we might lose our temper more quickly or find ourselves more impatient.

Putting together an action plan – to speak with a therapist, to safely socialise with friends, to take moments for mindfulness – can help us feel rested and restored.

“The days of trying to push through the tiredness are over,” Dr Neal-Barnett said. “That’s just not in our best interests anymore.”

Experts suggested starting a meditation practice – even just a few minutes a day – to tap back into our emotions and feel present. Dr Brewer developed a simple, on-the-go breathing exercise; the Times also has a beginner’s guide to meditation. These techniques won’t make the pandemic go away, but they can help us back away from the edge.

If you’re suffering from worry burnout, aim for the basic building blocks of a healthy daily routine, Dr Sen suggested – a full night’s sleep, a balanced meal plan, consistent exercise – and pay attention to the elements of your life that make you feel recharged. Do non-virus-related conversations with friends boosts your mood, or are social interactions more draining than healing? Is immersing yourself in a book a more effective distraction than spending time on social media? Recognise when you feel like you’re expending too much of your energy following the news, he said, especially when you find yourself focusing on events beyond your control.

If you still gravitate back to worry, the best thing you can do, she said, is to try to cut off the cycle as soon as possible and look for activities and routines that help you relax.

“A lot of people have this myth that worrying is helpful in some way, and it’s just not,” she said.

By Dani Blum © 2021 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.