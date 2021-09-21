Need a medical test but too shy? There’s a doctorless clinic in Singapore

If you’ve always felt uncomfortable about having a stranger (even if it’s a doctor) poke and swab you in your intimate areas, there's a clinic that can make the experience less daunting for you – because there won't be any doctors there.

Known as DTAP Express, the self-testing clinic located in Tanjong Pagar lets patients do their own swabbing without having to interact with a doctor – well, at least not in person.

Started in August last year to offer self-tests for sexual health, the clinic recently expanded its services in July this year to include self-administered tests for general health, men’s health and women’s health – making it a total of seven self-tests available.