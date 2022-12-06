Which type of exercise is best to keep year-end depression at bay – walking, yoga or lifting weights?

It is that most wonderful time of the year – perhaps made even more wonderful by the fact that life has almost resumed complete normalcy since the COVID-19 pandemic hit us three years ago. Masks are off (except on public transport and healthcare situations) and parties are on. And experiencing wintery destinations is a reality not confined to Zoom.

But amidst the glitter and gaiety, some of us may be more prone to feeling sad and experience mood swings during the festive period, according to Andrea Chan, the assistant director of TOUCH Mental Wellness, which is part of TOUCH Community Services that is co-leading the Beyond The Label initiative with National Council of Social Service.

“We do not have specific numbers but our counsellors have observed that our clients tend to be moodier or experience more year-end blues at the end of the year,” she said.

“This may be due to the increased emphasis on family, festivities, and joyful content during the holiday season. Many of our clients are lonely and do not have much social or family support. Hence, the year-end blues may hit them much harder.”