You can break the cycle of insomnia without the use of long term medication

It’s 3am and you’ve been struggling for hours to fall asleep. Morning draws nearer and your anxiety about being exhausted the next day intensifies – yet again.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

Among the many disruptions of 2020, insomnia may rank high on the list. Data on how the pandemic has affected sleep is limited because biomedical research can take years to shake out and most studies to date have been small.

But evidence from China and Europe suggests that prolonged confinement is altering sleep in adults as well as children.

“I think COVID-19 and the election have affected sleep and could be considered a kind of trauma,” said Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, director of the Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorders Center.

“A lot of people that I talk to – patients and non-patients and colleagues and family – have more anxiety generally now probably because of these two stressors, and high anxiety is clearly associated with insomnia.”

Whether you’re suddenly tossing and turning at bedtime or waking up in the middle of the night, the first step toward better sleep is to figure out what’s triggering your insomnia.

Once you do that, you can take action to prevent it from becoming chronic – a clinical sleep disorder that should be treated by a sleep-medicine specialist.

DON’T BE AFRAID TO GET HELP